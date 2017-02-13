Valentine’s Market, Vagina Monologues feature in week’s events

From a lecture hosted by the African American Studies program to a Valentine’s Day marketplace in the Student Center, there’s something for everyone on campus this week.

Tuesday

Africana Studies and Gender: Non-Aligned Women and the Politics of Feminism

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Agnes Arnold 210

The African American Studies program presents Howard University’s Dr. Valethia Watkins.

I Heart #MYSTUDENTCENTER Valentine’s Day Marketplace

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Houston Room, SC South

The Student Centers hosts outside vendors as part of their Valentine’s Day marketplace where you can find the perfect gift for your friends or significant others and enter for a chance to win a $100 iPic Movie Theatre gift card.

Wednesday

UH Energy Symposium Series: Going Nuclear: Risk, Odds and Potential

5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Houston Room, SC South

UH Energy hosts a panel on the “risk, odds, and potential of nuclear power for energy production,” featuring Armond Cohen, executive director of the Clean Air Task Force; Dr. Shirley S. Ho, associate professor at the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information and Dr. Mark Z. Jacobson, director of the Atmosphere and Energy Program at Stanford University. Submit your questions here.

Thursday

The Vagina Monologues

6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Student Center Theatre, SC South

The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies program hosts a student-led production of The Vagina Monologues, a series of monologues dealing with sex, love, rape and many other aspects of the “feminine experience.”

Ethics in Science: Insane Asylums and Genetics: How Human Heredity Became A Data Science

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at PGH 232

Featured speaker Theodore M. Porter, professor of history at UCLA, talks on the trend of human heredity data and how it has become popular to research.

Friday

Julius Caesar

8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Quintero Theater

The School of Theatre and Dance presents William Shakespeare’s classic drama, Julius Caesar directed by Sara Becker.

Julius Caesar runs Feb. 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25 at 8:00 p.m. and 19 and 26 at 2:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

