Valentine’s Market, Vagina Monologues feature in week’s events
From a lecture hosted by the African American Studies program to a Valentine’s Day marketplace in the Student Center, there’s something for everyone on campus this week.
Tuesday
Africana Studies and Gender: Non-Aligned Women and the Politics of Feminism
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Agnes Arnold 210
The African American Studies program presents Howard University’s Dr. Valethia Watkins.
I Heart #MYSTUDENTCENTER Valentine’s Day Marketplace
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Houston Room, SC South
The Student Centers hosts outside vendors as part of their Valentine’s Day marketplace where you can find the perfect gift for your friends or significant others and enter for a chance to win a $100 iPic Movie Theatre gift card.
Wednesday
UH Energy Symposium Series: Going Nuclear: Risk, Odds and Potential
5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Houston Room, SC South
UH Energy hosts a panel on the “risk, odds, and potential of nuclear power for energy production,” featuring Armond Cohen, executive director of the Clean Air Task Force; Dr. Shirley S. Ho, associate professor at the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information and Dr. Mark Z. Jacobson, director of the Atmosphere and Energy Program at Stanford University. Submit your questions here.
Thursday
6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Student Center Theatre, SC South
The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies program hosts a student-led production of The Vagina Monologues, a series of monologues dealing with sex, love, rape and many other aspects of the “feminine experience.”
Ethics in Science: Insane Asylums and Genetics: How Human Heredity Became A Data Science
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at PGH 232
Featured speaker Theodore M. Porter, professor of history at UCLA, talks on the trend of human heredity data and how it has become popular to research.
Friday
8:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Quintero Theater
The School of Theatre and Dance presents William Shakespeare’s classic drama, Julius Caesar directed by Sara Becker.
Julius Caesar runs Feb. 17, 18, 22, 23, 24, 25 at 8:00 p.m. and 19 and 26 at 2:00 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.
