Q&A: Senior sprinter feeling ‘extremely prepared’ to reach nationals

Senior Tori Williams has been the top sprinter for the women this season. As one of only seven seniors, she became a model for the talented class of freshman to follow.

Williams currently owns the No. 30 time for the NCAA 200m, just outside the national qualifying mark. With only the Indoor Conference Championships left before nationals, Williams has one final chance to improve her personal best.

The Cougar took a moment to check in with her as she prepares for her final indoor conference meet.

The Cougar: This was the womens’ last meet before conference. How prepared do you all feel going in?

Tori Williams: I feel extremely prepared. We’ve been practicing since mid-September. It’s been a long journey. I’m ready for conference. I think we have everything it takes to win and more. We have an awesome freshman squad, and I’m ready to get it done.

TC: You’re currently between 25-30 on the NCAA chart for the 200m. I believe you have to get to 24 to qualify for nationals. With this conference meet coming up, do you feel you’ll be able to push yourself to that mark?

TW: I think I’ll definitely be able to push myself to get that time mark and make the national meet. I’ve been pretty consistent, 23.60s. So I’m ready to break my personal best. It’s coming. I know it is.

TC: What was your reaction when you saw how talented the freshman squad would be?

TW: I was excited. I’m happy that we have people that have stepped into the program so that we can get it done. It’s my senior year. I want my ring, and that’s the goal.

TC: Have you tried to take on more of a leadership role since you’re one of only seven seniors on this squad?

TW: Yeah. I didn’t choose the leadership role; the leadership role kind of chose me. I didn’t have a choice but to step up, so that’s what I did, and I think everyone is just following along. We’re all on the same page, and we’re ready.

TC: When you came in as a freshman, what goals had you set for yourself?

TW: Coach Debbie (Ferguson-McKenzie), who got here my sophomore year, made us write down our goals for Indoor and Outdoor, both Conference- and National-wise. I still have those goals. We had to print one out and give one to her so they’re still sitting on my mirror. I look at them every day. I had goals, broken most of them, made new ones and I’m trying to break those.

TC: Do you feel your time as a Cougar gone faster than you thought it would?

TW: Very quickly, yes. Time flies. Indoor season is so short. I feel like we had one meet and now it’s conference time. It’s flown by.

TC: So what should we expect to see from you the rest of this season?

TW: For conference, I think the girls have everything it takes to win a ring. For Indoor, my goal is the 200, and the 60 and the 4×4. Outdoor, 100, 200 and 4×4. I’m trying to go for it all.

