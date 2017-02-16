BREAKING: Student assaulted at Calhoun Lofts

A student was assaulted early Thursday at Calhoun Lofts, UHPD reported in a security alert.

The student was leaving Calhoun Lofts around 4 a.m. when he was approached by the suspect, who requested access to the building, the alert said.

When the student told the suspect he did not live at Calhoun Lofts and could not let him in, the suspect assaulted him with his fist. The student fell and lost consciousness.

“After further investigation, due to the nature of the injury, it was determined to be an aggravated assault,” the release said.

The suspect fled the location in a silver Hyundai Veloster towards Entrance 18 and Elgin, just north of the Hines College of Architecture.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 18 to 22 years old, 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark colored, long-sleeved sweater and light colored pants and had a short haircut.

UHPD is actively investigating this case.

