Week features interactive visual project, queer performance

This week provides ample opportunities to get involved in creative, interactive projects: The LGBTQ Resource Center, WGSS and CDI host An Evening of Queer Performance and Thursday, a variety of campus organizations host Dear World.

Monday

An Evening of Queer Performance + Music: Girls in the Nose & Kegels for Hegel

6:30 p.m. at the Student Center Theater

The Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, and the LGBTQ Resource Center present bands Girls in the Nose and Kegels for Hegel.

Tuesday

HIV+/AIDS Discussion Group

4 to 5 p.m.

The LGBTQ Resource Center hosts a discussion group for those in the LGBTQ community with an HIV+ status “to engage in conversation about resources, dating, discrimination and more as well as build community on campus.”

The location of the discussion group is available by emailing Jamie Gonzales at jdgonzales@uh.edu or stopping by the Resource Center and ask for Jamie.

Wednesday

Tax Prep Day

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at M.D. Anderson Library room 106T

UH Libraries will host two days of free tax prep service by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide. Walk ins are available, appointments are available here.

Thursday

Dear World photoshoot and storytelling and photo reveal

Photoshoot is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Student Center South Lobby, reveal is 7 to 8 p.m. in the Houston Room, SC South

The Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Services, Black Student Union, Campus Ministries Association, Council of Ethnic Organizations and Student Government Association present Dear World, an interactive project where participants write their stories on their skin.

news@thedailycougar.com