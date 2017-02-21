Basketball teams prepare for AAC tournament with midweek contests

With seven games left between them, the Cougar men’s and women’s basketball teams head into the weeks of the regular season starting Tuesday night.

Both teams return home to Hofheinz Pavilion for games with the women welcoming No. 22 South Florida Tuesday night, while the men take on Connecticut Wednesday.

Men’s Basketball

After dropping a heartbreaker to No. 17/21 SMU, the Cougars (18-8, 9-5) need to rebound with a strong showing over UConn (14-12, 9-5) to maintain third place in the American Athletic Conference.

The Cougars look to sweep the season series against the Huskies after taking the first contest 62-46. The Cougars held the Huskies to a school-record-low 12 points in the first half.

In the first contest, redshirt junior Rob Gray led the way for the Cougars with 20 points on 9-15 shooting. Currently averaging 20.5 points per game, Gray would be the first Cougar to lead the conference in scoring since Aubrey Coleman led the nation in 2009-2010.

Not to be outdone, senior guard Damyean Dotson currently ranks No. 4 in the American in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Dotson had a near double-double in the December matchup, finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.

A loss against the Huskies could lead to a freefall though as the Cougars still have a matchup remaining against No. 15/16 Cincinnati and only two games separate third from sixth in the AAC.

Women’s Basketball

With only three games remaining before the American tournament, the Cougars (10-16, 3-10) look for their first win over a ranked opponent since 2010 tonight.

The Bulls (20-6, 9-4) are currently third in the American and rank No. 2 with 71.7 points per game. The Bulls have won four straight against the Cougars with a 73-49 victory last season in Tampa.

The freshman duo of guards Jasmyne and Angela Harris continue their strong season for the Cougars ranking in the top 10 in many freshman all-time ranks.

Jasmyne Harris leads the Cougars with 13.1 points per game, scoring in double figures in 17 of the past 20 contests, while Angela Harris ranks second with 9.9 points per game.

The game is the Cougars’ second against a ranked opponent this season after they fell against No. 1 Connecticut.

[email protected]