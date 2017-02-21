Perras leads Cougars to third at All-American Intercollegiate

The men’s golf team finished strong with third overall at the All-American Intercollegiate held in Humble over the weekend.

Competing against 17 other teams, the Cougars sent seven athletes to the course, two competing as individuals. They finished with a 12-under 852, behind only No. 13 Baylor and No. 1 Vanderbilt.

No. 39 South Carolina and No. 21 Auburn capped out the top 5 as the only other teams to finish under par.

Playing well in all three rounds, a strong showing in their first competition of the spring speaks to good things to come. Competing against, and beating, ranked opponents shows the capability of the team as they notch their third top-three finish of the season.

All seven Cougars that competed finished in the top 50, led by junior Michael Perras who tied for seventh overall at 4-under. The Deer Park native had his best round on Sunday, ending with a 3-under 69 on the 7,067-yard par-72 course.

Following Perras, senior Matt Scobie and redshirt junior Papito Gonzalez tied for 19th with 1-under 212 while sophomore Matt Williams tied for 25th at an even 216.

Completing out the team score was senior Emmet Oh, who tied for 37th with a 3-over 219.

Competing individually, redshirt freshman George Gardner had the best round of the event for the Cougars with a 68 on Sunday to finish with 216, while sophomore Zach Tracy finished tied for 46th with a 4-over 220.

The Cougars return to action with a 3-day tournament starting Sunday, Feb. 26 as they travel to San José del Cabo, Mexico for the Querencia Cabo Collegiate.

