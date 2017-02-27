side bar
Tuesday, February 28, 2017

News

BREAKING: SGA presidential candidate tweets resurface

By February 27, 2017

Student Government Association candidate Winni Zhang came under fire on social media Monday as racially-charged tweets from her personal and campaigning account, @infinity_winni, resurfaced in the form of screenshots from her private account.

Political science alum Shea Smith tweeted “So let’s discuss this little tidbit from @infinity_winni, @UHSGA candidate, from the @UHSpiritRed_ party….” accompanied by screenshots of the tweets Zhang posted in 2013 and 2014. Smith declined to comment further.

Smith says the tweets were sent to him but declined to detail who exactly captured the screengrabs.

Zhang issued an apology on Twitter a few minutes later saying, “First and foremost: I am sorry. I understand the gravity of my words, and four years later I am still learning every day.”

Zhang said she does not plan to suspend her campaign.

The SGA electoral ballot opens midnight Tuesday on Get Involved.

[email protected]


