BREAKING: SGA presidential candidate tweets resurface
Student Government Association candidate Winni Zhang came under fire on social media Monday as racially-charged tweets from her personal and campaigning account, @infinity_winni, resurfaced in the form of screenshots from her private account.
Political science alum Shea Smith tweeted “So let’s discuss this little tidbit from @infinity_winni, @UHSGA candidate, from the @UHSpiritRed_ party….” accompanied by screenshots of the tweets Zhang posted in 2013 and 2014. Smith declined to comment further.
So let’s discuss this little tidbit from @infinity_winni, @UHSGA candidate, from the @UHSpiritRed_ party….. pic.twitter.com/y4ZBzStLxS
— Smith, Shea Jordan (@shea_jordan) February 28, 2017
Smith says the tweets were sent to him but declined to detail who exactly captured the screengrabs.
Zhang issued an apology on Twitter a few minutes later saying, “First and foremost: I am sorry. I understand the gravity of my words, and four years later I am still learning every day.”
First and foremost: I am sorry. I understand the gravity of my words, and four years later I am still learning every day. (1/1)
— Vote for Spirit RED (@infinity_winni) February 28, 2017
Zhang said she does not plan to suspend her campaign.
The SGA electoral ballot opens midnight Tuesday on Get Involved.