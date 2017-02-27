side bar
Monday, February 27, 2017

Campus

Eating Disorder Awareness Week brings events to campus all week

By February 27, 2017

National Eating Disorder Awareness Week

For National Disorder Awareness Week, CAPS has partnered with the National Eating Disorders Association to raise awareness and bring events to campus to highlight the dangers of eating disorders.

Monday

Etiology and Treatments of Eating Disorders with Rebecca Wagner from the Eating Recovery Center, 12 to 2 p.m. at the University Career Services office

Tuesday

Mindful Eating Exercise with nutritionist Daniel McFeron, 12 to 1 p.m. at Cougar Village 2 Room 21-13

Wednesday

“Men and Eating Disorders” movie and discussion, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom

Thursday

Meditation Hour with David DuMonde, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom

Friday

Love Your Selfie!, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cougar Village Courtyard

Monday

Power To Heal: Women In Healthcare

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MD Anderson Library Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion

The Women and Gender Resource Center presents a panel with Rola El-Serag, medical director of the Women Veteran’s Health Program at the Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center; Norma Olvera, psychology professor, Shreela V. Sharma, associate professor of epidemiology at the UT School of Public Health; Elizabeth Travis, professor in the Department of Experimental Radiation Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center moderated by Kathryn Klein Williams, director of Corporate Communications, Memorial Hermann.

Wednesday

Go Against the Flow documentary screening

12 to 1:30 p.m. at University Career Services Office

University Career Services and the Women and Gender Resource Center host a screening of Go With the Flow, a documentary about women entrepreneurs and their search for success.

International Film Festival 2017

Wednesday at the Houston Room, Thursday at the Student Center South Ballroom, Friday at the Space City and Astrodome rooms, 4 to 9 p.m.

The International Student Organization hosts this annual event to provide a platform for every student to experience different cultures through film, featuring K2 and The Invisible Footmen.

