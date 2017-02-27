Eating Disorder Awareness Week brings events to campus all week

For National Disorder Awareness Week, CAPS has partnered with the National Eating Disorders Association to raise awareness and bring events to campus to highlight the dangers of eating disorders.

Monday

Etiology and Treatments of Eating Disorders with Rebecca Wagner from the Eating Recovery Center, 12 to 2 p.m. at the University Career Services office

Tuesday

Mindful Eating Exercise with nutritionist Daniel McFeron, 12 to 1 p.m. at Cougar Village 2 Room 21-13

Wednesday

“Men and Eating Disorders” movie and discussion, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom

Thursday

Meditation Hour with David DuMonde, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom

Friday

Love Your Selfie!, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cougar Village Courtyard

