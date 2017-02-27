Eating Disorder Awareness Week brings events to campus all week
National Eating Disorder Awareness Week
For National Disorder Awareness Week, CAPS has partnered with the National Eating Disorders Association to raise awareness and bring events to campus to highlight the dangers of eating disorders.
Monday
Etiology and Treatments of Eating Disorders with Rebecca Wagner from the Eating Recovery Center, 12 to 2 p.m. at the University Career Services office
Tuesday
Mindful Eating Exercise with nutritionist Daniel McFeron, 12 to 1 p.m. at Cougar Village 2 Room 21-13
Wednesday
“Men and Eating Disorders” movie and discussion, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom
Thursday
Meditation Hour with David DuMonde, 12 to 1 p.m. at the Wellness Classroom
Friday
Love Your Selfie!, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cougar Village Courtyard
Monday
Power To Heal: Women In Healthcare
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MD Anderson Library Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion
The Women and Gender Resource Center presents a panel with Rola El-Serag, medical director of the Women Veteran’s Health Program at the Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center; Norma Olvera, psychology professor, Shreela V. Sharma, associate professor of epidemiology at the UT School of Public Health; Elizabeth Travis, professor in the Department of Experimental Radiation Oncology at the MD Anderson Cancer Center moderated by Kathryn Klein Williams, director of Corporate Communications, Memorial Hermann.
Wednesday
12 to 1:30 p.m. at University Career Services Office
University Career Services and the Women and Gender Resource Center host a screening of Go With the Flow, a documentary about women entrepreneurs and their search for success.
International Film Festival 2017
Wednesday at the Houston Room, Thursday at the Student Center South Ballroom, Friday at the Space City and Astrodome rooms, 4 to 9 p.m.
The International Student Organization hosts this annual event to provide a platform for every student to experience different cultures through film, featuring K2 and The Invisible Footmen.