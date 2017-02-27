SGA Election Voting Guide: Be informed when you vote

The Student Government Association holds elections each Spring semester for the following academic year’s president, vice president and college-specific senators.

Voting for SGA’s 54th Administration begins at midnight on Monday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. For the first time, voting will take place entirely online via the Get Involved app within AccessUH.

Students can vote for one executive team, which includes a president and vice president from the same party, and a limited number of senators for their colleges.

MENU:

President/Vice President Tickets

Students may select one presidential ticket. This race is open to all students.

Shawn Bhatia & Seth Crawford, REDvolution

Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Improve financial aid, CAPS, disabilities services, advising

Reduce student fees

Diversify SGA

Jordyn Chaffold & Farah Islam, House of Innovation

Transparency within SGA

Diversity and inclusion within registered student groups, fee-funded organizations

Educating students on how the school works and where their money is going

Student outreach and introducing new methods of hearing student opinions

Putting long-term plans in place to solve common student issues, re: transportation, food, parking, textbooks, etc.

Robert Comer & True Furrh, Vote for MEME

Build a Whataburger on campus

Fix the fountain and fill it with gelatin

Replace the milk machines in dining halls with miniature, friendly and ready-to-milk cows

Create a plan to move toward online advising in order to accommodate growing enrollment

Improve student attendance at EVERY athletic event

Make it illegal to wear other universities’ apparel

Raise four year graduation rate to 100 percent

Winni Zhang & Adrian Hernandez, Spirit Red: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Place parking-spot counters in all lots on campus

Re-locate CAPS and UH Health to better facility

Lobby and continue to fight for tax-free textbooks

Undergraduate Senators-at-Large

Four seats are available in this race, which is open to all undergraduate students.

Christopher Caldwell: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Berenice Espinoza: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Mohammed Khallaf: Improve International Student Services

Party: House of Innovation

Klim Mathews: Housing affordability, improve facilities and student service system, equal treatment for RSOs

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Dena Moghtader: Work toward making students feel safer and housing more affordable

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Yuvani Ochoa: Campus safety

Party: REDvolution

Valentin Perez: Textbook prices, transparency, student engagement

Party: REDvolution

Fahad Rehan: Cross-major collaboration, improve financial aid, develop afforable on-campus housing

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Daisy Salazar: Marketing UH services, improve Get Involved website

Party: REDvolution

Graduate Senators-at-Large

Two seats are available in this race, which is open to all graduate students.

No candidates are running for the Graduate Senator-at-Large senate seats.

College of the Arts Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Michelle DeBelen: Awareness of college events, community outreach, partnership with student media

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Niza Garcia: Implement vision of new school, student engagement

Independent

Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Devon Bush: Improve student experience, university costs

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Veronica Pesenti: 24-hour coffee and food stand in Hines College, UHin5 program, student engagement

Party: REDvolution

C. T. Bauer College of Business Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Camille Corales: Improve advising, organization representation and tutoring within Bauer

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Sara El-Loubani: Tutoring, making coursework less intense

Party: House of Innovation

Ryan Ensmann: Advising system, tutoring, career opportunities to students not in RSOs

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Erika Jacobs: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Faith Kelly: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Samir Nassar-Morales: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Khan Pham: Improve advising, tutoring, career placement

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Raza Syed: Advising, partnership between HRM and Bauer, grade replacement policy

Party: REDvolution

College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Senators

Seven seats are available in this race.

Valerie Campos: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Davis Mendoza Darusman: Promote student involvement, expand RSO networks

Party: REDvolution

Ines Esponda: More CLASS advising and career fairs, improving international student experience, get L.C.C. students more involved

Party: House of Innovation

Harrison Fletcher: Social activities, student engagement

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

George Gabel: Extracurricular activities for CLASS students

Party: House of Innovation

Bo Harricharran: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Tamor Khan: Transparency, diversity, student engagement with RSOs

Party: House of Innovation

Stephanie Nweke: Tutoring, reform liberal studies and foreign language curriculum, tenure for African American professors

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Sara Alia Rehman: Civic engagement, activism, community engagement

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Gabriel Silva: Cut frivolous spending, empower and advocate for marginalized, undocumented students

Party: REDvolution

Chaveli Solis: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Matthew Stell: Improve cross-departmental relations, social and networking events, more advisers

Party: House of Innovation

Maddie Wilson: 24-hour study lounge for CLASS students only

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Katy Yu: Writing lab for CLASS students, advising, social and professional gatherings

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Gabriela Zeyala: Candidate declined to submit a platform.

Party: House of Innovation

College of Education Senators

Two seats are available in this race.

Ayodele Shofoluwe: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Zeel Vora: 24-hour study area in Farish Hall, pre-health professional minor, student engagement with RSOs

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Pranav Harish: No Friday classes, better class utilities

Party: House of Innovation

Tooba Iqbal: Candidate declined to submit a platform.

Party: REDvolution

Thomas McCulloch: Improve curriculum, increase cultural studies

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Cullen College of Engineering Senators

Three seats are available in this race.

Quinton Beaubouef: More engineering minors, alumni and intercollegiate relations, awareness of CAPS

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Michael Greer: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Samar Mathur: Increase hands-on experiences, graduation rates, student engagement in RSOs

Party: REDvolution

Jacob McLaney: More minors, permanent study space for college, creating an engineering council with leaders from all major organizations

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Graduate College of Social Work Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Questella Alfred: Improve parking, health services, textbook prices

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

The Honors College Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Jeremy Brandt: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Garrett Clark: Expand service learning, university transparency

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Amethyst Rogers: Awareness of minors and programs

Party: House of Innovation

Law Center Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Andrew Trevor Slaton Freeman: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Mustapha Ahmed-Kaddar: Create content network for NSM courses, improve advising, social events for students and professors

Party: House of Innovation

Chelsea Cheung: Research opportunities for underclassmen and events connecting Houston companies to students

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Andrew Omead Ebrahimian: Study groups, advising, career fairs

Independent

Carlos Iniguez: Dedicate physical space to organizations, peer tutoring, and studying. Increase access to research opportunities.

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Adelle Flores: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Praneeth Kambhampati: Student mentoring, improving Get Involved, student engagement in RSOs

Party: REDvolution

Holly Savoie: Improve lab videos, acccesible advising, networking events

Party: House of Innovation

Michelle Tran: Community engagement, research opportunities, community service

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

College of Nursing Senator

One seat is available in this race.

No candidates are running for the College of Nursing senate seat.

College of Optometry Senator

One seat is available in this race.

No candidates are running for the College of Optometry senate seat.

College of Pharmacy Senator

One seat is available in this race.

Westley Eure: College of Pharmacy parking

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Lauren Le: Parking, dining options, school spirit

Independent

College of Technology Senators

Four seats are available in this race.

Chet Ball: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education

Party: House of Innovation

Harold Garcia: Increase transparency, improving advising, college unity, improve campus wifi and awareness of IT services

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Kahlil Glenn: Engagement with RSOs

Party: House of Innovation

Gina Hong: College socials and events, fix degree plans, more minors, diverse array of companies at career fairs

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Ashley Jain: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Christopher Lamonte: Make advising easier to access, upgrade college’s computer lab equipment

Party: REDvolution

Cameron Tromba: Add parking spaces, simplify permit purchasing, improve campus medical facilities

Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices

Jordan Yarbrough: Affordability, accessibility, diversity

Party: REDvolution

Send any questions or comments about the 2017 SGA Voting Guide to [email protected]