SGA Election Voting Guide: Be informed when you vote
The Student Government Association holds elections each Spring semester for the following academic year’s president, vice president and college-specific senators.
Voting for SGA’s 54th Administration begins at midnight on Monday and lasts through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. For the first time, voting will take place entirely online via the Get Involved app within AccessUH.
Students can vote for one executive team, which includes a president and vice president from the same party, and a limited number of senators for their colleges.
MENU:
President/Vice President Tickets
Undergraduate Senators-at-Large
Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design
C. T. Bauer College of Business
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences
Graduate College of Social Work
College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics
President/Vice President Tickets
Students may select one presidential ticket. This race is open to all students.
Shawn Bhatia & Seth Crawford, REDvolution
- Affordability, accessibility, diversity
- Improve financial aid, CAPS, disabilities services, advising
- Reduce student fees
- Diversify SGA
Jordyn Chaffold & Farah Islam, House of Innovation
- Transparency within SGA
- Diversity and inclusion within registered student groups, fee-funded organizations
- Educating students on how the school works and where their money is going
- Student outreach and introducing new methods of hearing student opinions
- Putting long-term plans in place to solve common student issues, re: transportation, food, parking, textbooks, etc.
Robert Comer & True Furrh, Vote for MEME
- Build a Whataburger on campus
- Fix the fountain and fill it with gelatin
- Replace the milk machines in dining halls with miniature, friendly and ready-to-milk cows
- Create a plan to move toward online advising in order to accommodate growing enrollment
- Improve student attendance at EVERY athletic event
- Make it illegal to wear other universities’ apparel
- Raise four year graduation rate to 100 percent
Winni Zhang & Adrian Hernandez, Spirit Red: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
- Place parking-spot counters in all lots on campus
- Re-locate CAPS and UH Health to better facility
- Lobby and continue to fight for tax-free textbooks
Undergraduate Senators-at-Large
Four seats are available in this race, which is open to all undergraduate students.
Christopher Caldwell: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Berenice Espinoza: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Mohammed Khallaf: Improve International Student Services
Party: House of Innovation
Klim Mathews: Housing affordability, improve facilities and student service system, equal treatment for RSOs
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Dena Moghtader: Work toward making students feel safer and housing more affordable
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Yuvani Ochoa: Campus safety
Party: REDvolution
Valentin Perez: Textbook prices, transparency, student engagement
Party: REDvolution
Fahad Rehan: Cross-major collaboration, improve financial aid, develop afforable on-campus housing
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Daisy Salazar: Marketing UH services, improve Get Involved website
Party: REDvolution
Graduate Senators-at-Large
Two seats are available in this race, which is open to all graduate students.
No candidates are running for the Graduate Senator-at-Large senate seats.
College of the Arts Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Michelle DeBelen: Awareness of college events, community outreach, partnership with student media
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Niza Garcia: Implement vision of new school, student engagement
Independent
Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture & Design Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Devon Bush: Improve student experience, university costs
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Veronica Pesenti: 24-hour coffee and food stand in Hines College, UHin5 program, student engagement
Party: REDvolution
C. T. Bauer College of Business Senators
Four seats are available in this race.
Camille Corales: Improve advising, organization representation and tutoring within Bauer
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Sara El-Loubani: Tutoring, making coursework less intense
Party: House of Innovation
Ryan Ensmann: Advising system, tutoring, career opportunities to students not in RSOs
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Erika Jacobs: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Faith Kelly: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Samir Nassar-Morales: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Khan Pham: Improve advising, tutoring, career placement
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Raza Syed: Advising, partnership between HRM and Bauer, grade replacement policy
Party: REDvolution
College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences Senators
Seven seats are available in this race.
Valerie Campos: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Davis Mendoza Darusman: Promote student involvement, expand RSO networks
Party: REDvolution
Ines Esponda: More CLASS advising and career fairs, improving international student experience, get L.C.C. students more involved
Party: House of Innovation
Harrison Fletcher: Social activities, student engagement
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
George Gabel: Extracurricular activities for CLASS students
Party: House of Innovation
Bo Harricharran: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Tamor Khan: Transparency, diversity, student engagement with RSOs
Party: House of Innovation
Stephanie Nweke: Tutoring, reform liberal studies and foreign language curriculum, tenure for African American professors
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Sara Alia Rehman: Civic engagement, activism, community engagement
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Gabriel Silva: Cut frivolous spending, empower and advocate for marginalized, undocumented students
Party: REDvolution
Chaveli Solis: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Matthew Stell: Improve cross-departmental relations, social and networking events, more advisers
Party: House of Innovation
Maddie Wilson: 24-hour study lounge for CLASS students only
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Katy Yu: Writing lab for CLASS students, advising, social and professional gatherings
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Gabriela Zeyala: Candidate declined to submit a platform.
Party: House of Innovation
College of Education Senators
Two seats are available in this race.
Ayodele Shofoluwe: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Zeel Vora: 24-hour study area in Farish Hall, pre-health professional minor, student engagement with RSOs
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Pranav Harish: No Friday classes, better class utilities
Party: House of Innovation
Tooba Iqbal: Candidate declined to submit a platform.
Party: REDvolution
Thomas McCulloch: Improve curriculum, increase cultural studies
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Cullen College of Engineering Senators
Three seats are available in this race.
Quinton Beaubouef: More engineering minors, alumni and intercollegiate relations, awareness of CAPS
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Michael Greer: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Samar Mathur: Increase hands-on experiences, graduation rates, student engagement in RSOs
Party: REDvolution
Jacob McLaney: More minors, permanent study space for college, creating an engineering council with leaders from all major organizations
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Graduate College of Social Work Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Questella Alfred: Improve parking, health services, textbook prices
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
The Honors College Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Jeremy Brandt: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Garrett Clark: Expand service learning, university transparency
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Amethyst Rogers: Awareness of minors and programs
Party: House of Innovation
Law Center Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Andrew Trevor Slaton Freeman: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Senators
Four seats are available in this race.
Mustapha Ahmed-Kaddar: Create content network for NSM courses, improve advising, social events for students and professors
Party: House of Innovation
Chelsea Cheung: Research opportunities for underclassmen and events connecting Houston companies to students
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Andrew Omead Ebrahimian: Study groups, advising, career fairs
Independent
Carlos Iniguez: Dedicate physical space to organizations, peer tutoring, and studying. Increase access to research opportunities.
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Adelle Flores: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Praneeth Kambhampati: Student mentoring, improving Get Involved, student engagement in RSOs
Party: REDvolution
Holly Savoie: Improve lab videos, acccesible advising, networking events
Party: House of Innovation
Michelle Tran: Community engagement, research opportunities, community service
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
College of Nursing Senator
One seat is available in this race.
No candidates are running for the College of Nursing senate seat.
College of Optometry Senator
One seat is available in this race.
No candidates are running for the College of Optometry senate seat.
College of Pharmacy Senator
One seat is available in this race.
Westley Eure: College of Pharmacy parking
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Lauren Le: Parking, dining options, school spirit
Independent
College of Technology Senators
Four seats are available in this race.
Chet Ball: Transparency within SGA, diversity and inclusion, student involvement and education
Party: House of Innovation
Harold Garcia: Increase transparency, improving advising, college unity, improve campus wifi and awareness of IT services
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Kahlil Glenn: Engagement with RSOs
Party: House of Innovation
Gina Hong: College socials and events, fix degree plans, more minors, diverse array of companies at career fairs
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Ashley Jain: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Christopher Lamonte: Make advising easier to access, upgrade college’s computer lab equipment
Party: REDvolution
Cameron Tromba: Add parking spaces, simplify permit purchasing, improve campus medical facilities
Party: Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices
Jordan Yarbrough: Affordability, accessibility, diversity
Party: REDvolution
Send any questions or comments about the 2017 SGA Voting Guide to [email protected]