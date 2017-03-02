Auxiliary services announces new executive director

The University of Houston announced in a press release in February that the position of executive director of auxiliary services has been filled.

Neil Hart, a UH alum, assumed the job on Feb. 15, with 20 years of experience related to auxiliary services. He most recently served as the director of auxiliary enterprises at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Prior to that, he worked at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for 12 years.

“My team and I hope to create positive experiences for the campus community as they relate to our services by providing better services and better value,” Hart said. “This includes increasing student satisfaction and exceeding student expectations. “

The department of auxiliary services is responsible for external partnerships involving Dining Services, the UH bookstore and parking and vending, among other retailers.

“First and foremost, we will listen to students to better understand their needs,” Hart said. “We will then work together to meet those needs.”

Hart is focused on serving the students and ensuring that auxiliary services is efficiently managed, stressing the importance of collaboration within the department and staying competitive.

Hart’s return to UH is a personal change.

“It is special for me to return to my alma mater,” Hart said. “My team is full of UH alumni, and we feel this brings a unique perspective to how we go about our daily business. We all are committed to student success and satisfaction.”

