BREAKING: Spirit RED wins SGA presidency, sweeps Senate

Winni Zhang will be the 2017-2018 president of the Student Government Association. These results will be final March 5, pending complaints.

Zhang and her running mate Adrian Hernandez won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote; Jordyn Chaffold and Farah Islam of House of Innovation received 23.12 percent of the vote; Shawn Bhatia and Seth Crawford of REDvolution earned 17.7 percent of the vote; and VoteforMeme’s Robert Comer and True Furrh came in last with 8.39 percent of the vote.

The number of students who voted this year was 3,670, which is slightly more than a 15-percent decrease from last year’s 4,324 under election commissioner Jackson Crawford with the election of current President Shane Smith.

An SGA presidential candidate must receive at least 50 percent of the vote towin without a runoff election. Zhang surpassed this margin by .8 percent, but students have two days to file formal complaints before the results are finalized.

Senatorial candidates from Zhang’s party, Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices, swept the election by winning 23 of the 35 eligible seats.

Senate seat winners are as follows:

Undergraduate At-Large

Dena Moghtader, Spirit RED

Fahad Rehan, Spirit RED

Klim Mathews, Spirit RED

Daisy Salazar, REDvolution

Honors College

Garrett Clark, Spirit RED

College of Technology

Gina Hong, Spirit RED

Harold Garcua, Spirit RED

Cameron Tromba, Spirit RED

Chet Ball, House of Innovation

Graduate College of Social Work

Questella Alfred, Spirt RED

College of Pharmacy

Lauren Le, Independent

College of Natural Science and Mathematics

Michelle Tran, Spirit RED

Chelsea Cheung, Spirit RED

Carlos Iñiguez, Spirit RED

Adelle Flores, REDvolution

College of the Liberal Arts & Sciences

Stephanie Nweke, Spirit RED

Sara Rehman, Spirit RED

Katy Yu, Spirit RED

Maddie Wilson, Spirit RED

Harrison Fletcher, Spirit RED

Marthew Stell, House of Innovation

Valerie Campos, REDvolution

UH Law Center

Andrew Freeman, REDvolution

Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

Thomas McCulloch, Spirit RED

Cullen College of Engineering

Jacob McLaney, Spirit RED

Samar Mathur, REDvolution

Michael Greer, REDvolution

College of Education

Zeel Vora, Spirit RED

Ayo Shofoluwe, House of Innovation

Bauer College of Business

Khan Pham, Spirit RED

Camille Corrales, Spirit RED

Ryan Ensmann, Spirit RED

Samir Nassar-Morales, REDvolution

Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts

Michelle DeBelen, Spirit RED

College of Architecture

Devon Bush, Spirit RED

[email protected]