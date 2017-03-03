BREAKING: Spirit RED wins SGA presidency, sweeps Senate
Winni Zhang will be the 2017-2018 president of the Student Government Association. These results will be final March 5, pending complaints.
Zhang and her running mate Adrian Hernandez won the election with 50.8 percent of the vote; Jordyn Chaffold and Farah Islam of House of Innovation received 23.12 percent of the vote; Shawn Bhatia and Seth Crawford of REDvolution earned 17.7 percent of the vote; and VoteforMeme’s Robert Comer and True Furrh came in last with 8.39 percent of the vote.
The number of students who voted this year was 3,670, which is slightly more than a 15-percent decrease from last year’s 4,324 under election commissioner Jackson Crawford with the election of current President Shane Smith.
An SGA presidential candidate must receive at least 50 percent of the vote towin without a runoff election. Zhang surpassed this margin by .8 percent, but students have two days to file formal complaints before the results are finalized.
Senatorial candidates from Zhang’s party, Spirit RED: Improve Parking, Improve Health Services, Improve Textbook Prices, swept the election by winning 23 of the 35 eligible seats.
Senate seat winners are as follows:
Undergraduate At-Large
- Dena Moghtader, Spirit RED
- Fahad Rehan, Spirit RED
- Klim Mathews, Spirit RED
- Daisy Salazar, REDvolution
Honors College
- Garrett Clark, Spirit RED
College of Technology
- Gina Hong, Spirit RED
- Harold Garcua, Spirit RED
- Cameron Tromba, Spirit RED
- Chet Ball, House of Innovation
Graduate College of Social Work
- Questella Alfred, Spirt RED
College of Pharmacy
- Lauren Le, Independent
College of Natural Science and Mathematics
- Michelle Tran, Spirit RED
- Chelsea Cheung, Spirit RED
- Carlos Iñiguez, Spirit RED
- Adelle Flores, REDvolution
College of the Liberal Arts & Sciences
- Stephanie Nweke, Spirit RED
- Sara Rehman, Spirit RED
- Katy Yu, Spirit RED
- Maddie Wilson, Spirit RED
- Harrison Fletcher, Spirit RED
- Marthew Stell, House of Innovation
- Valerie Campos, REDvolution
UH Law Center
- Andrew Freeman, REDvolution
Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management
- Thomas McCulloch, Spirit RED
Cullen College of Engineering
- Jacob McLaney, Spirit RED
- Samar Mathur, REDvolution
- Michael Greer, REDvolution
College of Education
- Zeel Vora, Spirit RED
- Ayo Shofoluwe, House of Innovation
Bauer College of Business
- Khan Pham, Spirit RED
- Camille Corrales, Spirit RED
- Ryan Ensmann, Spirit RED
- Samir Nassar-Morales, REDvolution
Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts
- Michelle DeBelen, Spirit RED
College of Architecture
- Devon Bush, Spirit RED
Shubhang Mall