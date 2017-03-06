Hidden Figures comes alive on campus this week

The week kicks off with a screening of Academy Award nominated-film, Hidden Figures and a panel discussion with Houston’s Hidden Figures reflecting on the movie. This week, the UH community also honors Cougars who died in 2016, with a Day of Remembrance at the A.D. Bruce Religion Center Tuesday.

Monday

Hidden Figures screening and panel

Monday at noon at the Student Center Theater, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Women’s Gender Resource Center hosts a screening, Center for Diversity and Inclusion, Office of the Provost, and Center for Advancing Faculty Success host a screening of Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures.

Tuesday

A Conversation with Hidden Figures

1 p.m. at the Student Center Theater

As part of the Hidden Figures event, WGRC, CDI, the Provost’s office and Center for ADVANCING Faculty Success will host a conversation and presentation with Houston’s Hidden Figures.

Day of Remembrance

Noon to 1 p.m. at the A.D. Bruce Religion Center

The A.D. Bruce Religion Center and the Campus Ministries Association will host a day to honor students, faculty, staff and other members of the Cougar community who passed away in 2016.

The interfaith ceremony will feature liturgy from campus ministers and remarks from Dr. Richard Walker, vice chancellor and vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Services. The service is open to the public.

Thursday

Artist Talk: Jeff Van der Meer

5 to 7 p.m. at the Honors College

The Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts will host New York Times-bestselling aithor Jeff Van der Meer in a reading of his trilogy, Southern Reach, which won him a Shirley Jackson Award and praise from the New Yorker.

Friday

Art for your Health Walk

The Blaffer Museum and the UH Public Art Collection host an outdoor art tour of the Public Art Collection.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes, use sunscreen, wear a hat and sunglasses, and to bring a water bottle. The walks begin promptly at noon, so participants should arrive several minutes early.

The Public Art Collection is comprised of more than 500 works across the UH System, including 300 pieces found on the main campus.

[email protected]