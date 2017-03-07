Man on the Street: New marijuana policy in Harris County

“I had a friend who got caught. He got pulled over, he had a little teeny tiny piece of weed and he actually got arrested and spent the night in jail for it,” said math sophomore math Amber West. “So I’m glad they’re doing something about that.” | Isabel Pen/ The Cougar “I read a paper or a blog recently that said that marijuana can kill cancer when it’s in the starting stages,” said industrial engineering graduate student Santhosh Somisetty. “The first time, we should not give a harsh punishment. Having education classes is a very good thing because they should know what is right and what is wrong and the consequences. But what happens if they get addicted to it? That should be a focus of the classes.” | Isabel Pen/ The Cougar “What people do in their free time, provided it doesn’t hurt anybody else, is nobody’s business but their own,” said chemical engineering junior Hunter Attard. “50 years ago, being gay was practically a crime. Quit worrying about what other people do and focus on not being a piece of (explitive) yourself.” | Isabel Pen/ The Cougar “I think it’s definitely a step in the right direction,” said advertising senior Emily Jackson. “Charging people for possession of marijuana is a waste of time and money, since it doesn’t really hurt anyone.” | Isabel Pen/ The Cougar “People shouldn’t spend time in jail for marijuana possession at all, but Ogg’s program is a good step,” said liberal studies and economics sophomore Mason Malone. “Opponents shouldn’t call this legalization because you can still face jail time if you possess too large of an amount. Marijuana is still illegal. Ogg is just cutting some slack for low-level offenders.” | Isabel Pen/ The Cougar

Stoners in Harris county can now breathe a sigh of relief with the implementation of a new policy that will keep marijuana users from clogging up county courts and jails.

Effective March 1, offenders caught with less than 4 ounces — a misdemeanor offense according to Texas law — will not be taken to jail, fined or charged with anything, if they agree to take a voluntary four-hour drug education program.

The program costs the offender $150 and the person must not break the law before completing the class.

Not everyone is eligible to take this option if caught with marijuana. Those that are out on bond, currently on probation, caught in a school zone or those who are under the age of 17 do not have the option to take the class.

If the offender does not complete the class, called “Cognitive Decision Making,” within 90 days of being caught, an arrest warrant will be issued and charges will be filed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The new policy, unlike the previous one established by the former HCDA Devon Anderson, does not limit eligibility to first-time offenders. Anyone who is caught can take the class as many times as necessary if they are still eligible. However, the DA reserves the right to determine whether a person is a serial offender, in which case, greater action may be taken against the person.

The change comes in an attempt to curtail unnecessary tax-payer spending and drains on county resources.

“Approximately $26.7 million Harris County tax dollars are spent on the arrest and prosecution of misdemeanor marijuana offenders,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “Comparatively, far fewer tax dollars are spent on the apprehension and prosecution of violent criminals responsible for rape, robbery and burglary in the greater Houston area.”

