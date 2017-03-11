Car stolen from campus lot in armed robbery

A UH student and an alumnus were robbed of their vehicle in a University parking lot Friday by two men brandishing a handgun, according to a security alert from the University of Houston Police Department.

The victims were parked in lot 20C, located on the west side of campus next to University Drive and Spur 5, when the two suspects approached around 10 p.m. and asked for directions. They produced a black semi-automatic handgun, and the victims fled on foot, according to the alert.

The suspects then took off in an unknown direction from the scene in the victim’s’ car, a black four-door 2005 Acura TL.

According to the security alert, the suspects are two black males between the ages of 17 and 19, one of whom has a “heavy build” and the other, who was wearing a red shirt, is “skinny.”

Neither victim was injured during the robbery.

According to the UHPD daily crime bulletins, this is the first robbery to take place in Lot 20C this semester. There have been three burglaries of motor vehicles in the lot since January.

This post will be updated pending more updates in the investigation.

