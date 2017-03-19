Fatal collision at campus entrance

Two cars fatally collided early Sunday in front of the main campus entrance on Cullen Boulevard and Interstate 45.

A Ford F-150 and an Infiniti sedan crashed at the intersection of the southbound feeder road around 4:45 a.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, Cullen Boulevard was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

There was no immediate identification of the victim. The investigation continued until past daybreak.

Police have yet to comment on if the victim pronounced dead at the scene was associated with the University in any way.

