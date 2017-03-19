side bar
Monday, March 20, 2017

Fatal collision at campus entrance

By March 19, 2017

Two cars fatally collided early Sunday in front of the main campus entrance on Cullen Boulevard and Interstate 45.

A Ford F-150 and an Infiniti sedan crashed at the intersection of the southbound feeder road around 4:45 a.m., the Houston Chronicle reported.

The driver of the Ford was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, Cullen Boulevard was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

There was no immediate identification of the victim. The investigation continued until past daybreak.

Police have yet to comment on if the victim pronounced dead at the scene was associated with the University in any way.

[email protected]

  • David

    Cars fatally collided?

  • equalityforall

    More information would be great, I don’t understand why articles are written with half the facts missing. It would be more respectful to the people involved. Does anyone edit these?

  • Mohammed bin Zayed Jones

    Wear your seat belts. And pay attention. What is so hard about that.

