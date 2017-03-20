side bar
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

‘Legendary’ campus squirrel found dead

March 20, 2017

The squirrel could usually be found in Butler Plaza. | Courtesy of Brinda Penmetsa

UPDATE: The University has commented on the death of the White Squirrel.

 

The Cullen Family Plaza Fountain may have quietly turned on over spring break, but the campus community is mourning the loss of another long-standing campus tradition.

Though it is unknown if his presence had a real effect on students’ grades, the White-Tailed Squirrel was said to be a symbol of good luck if a student saw him before an exam. He was found dead Monday in front of Butler Plaza. The cause of death is unknown.

“He was a symbol of hope and love before your midterms,” said mechanical engineering junior Melissa Ng. “He’s been here for as long as I have.”

Campus squirrels are well-known for their friendliness and approachability, and are often fed by passing students.

The squirrel with the white-tipped tail went by many names. Some students, like marketing junior Paulino Lopez and management information systems junior Ayesha Siddiqui, said they even gave him a proper name — Alex.

He was first reported to be lying on the ground around lunchtime by management information science junior Lillie Cao in a University Facebook page. The Cougar later confirmed the squirrel was dead.

Students continue to grieve for the good luck charm on social media.

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing sophomore Evelyn Hidalgo was one of several students who stopped by the squirrel’s resting place to share memories and pay her respects.

“I was so excited to see him before my tests,” Hidalgo said. “He was legendary.”

A comment on the original Facebook post where the death was first announced raising funds for a taxidermist.

  • Riverboat

    “A comment on the original Facebook post where the death was first announced raising funds for a taxidermist.”

    And just where would the remains of Fluffy be exhibited?

  • Mohammed bin Zayed Jones

    Has Secret Squirrel been notified … an investigation needs to be conducted.

  • roseternal

    I hope someone did not hurt him.

