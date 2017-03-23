side bar
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Schwarzenegger to receive $40K for commencement speech

By March 23, 2017

Big names come at a big price—Arnold Schwarzenegger is being paid $40,000 to give a 25-minute commencement speech on May 12 at TDECU Stadium, according to the Houston Chronicle, which obtained a contract for the speech.

The spring 2017 commencement speaker was announced on Tuesday. Schwarzenegger will join the ranks of actor Matthew McConaughey and astronaut Scott Kelly as speakers during the University’s annual all-college graduation event.

The world-renowned actor and former California governor will be provided a king-sized room at a top class hotel by the University and will have a limousine at his disposal while in town, the Chronicle reported.

The contract permits Schwarzenegger to hold political fundraisers in Houston, but he cannot speak at a “separate live, in-person public ticketed event” in or around Houston between now and the ceremony.

McConaughey was paid $135,000 for his speech in 2015 and Kelly was paid $35,000.

Schwarzenegger is best known for his work in “The Terminator” movies of the late 1980s and early 90s and his term as governor starting in 2003. He recently replaced President Donald Trump as host of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

  • steve

    Will be money well spent. This guy has achieved so much on so many levels in his lifetime. Plus a great value when compared to the market .

    • freespur

      The guy drove California’s economy into the ground, cheated on his wife (actually had a child with the house help), and is a groper and a grabber. Not sure why he has been chosen.

  • Mohammed bin Zayed Jones

    There are no successful UH alumni available … Fat Tony or Johnny Chan would do it for free.

