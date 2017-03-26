D.R.A.M. gives interactive concert as Frontier Fiesta headliner

American hip-hop artist D.R.A.M. closed Frontier Fiesta with an interactive and energetic performance Saturday night at the Bud Light Stage, even though he performed for less than an hour.

D.R.A.M opened the concert by entering the stage holding up the Cougar hand sign and then performing “Get it Myself” and “Misunderstood” from his latest album, “Big Baby D.R.A.M.”

“We’re so happy we brought D.R.A.M.,” said Christian Kladzyk, the student chairman of Frontier Fiesta. “He’s definitely someone who’s on the rise, just like the University of Houston. He blew the roof off this place, and it was definitely a great way to end the weekend.”

After the first two songs, the hip-hop artist rallied the audience by telling them to repeat the words “spread love” and other slogans before performing songs from his 2015 albums, such as “Signals (Throw it Around).”

The crowd continued their excitement as D.R.A.M. began to perform songs from his latest album, and the audience sang along as he performed hit singles “Cash Machine” and “Cha Cha.”

During “Cha Cha,” he jumped off the stage and began to interact with the audience members at the front.

D.R.A.M. pretended to leave the stage after the energetic performance, but the crowd chanted for his latest hit single “Broccoli.” He came back to give a short encouragement speech to the audience and sing a slow song called “Special,” and then began the introduction to “Broccoli.”

The crowd went wild as he jumped from the stage and again joined the audience in the middle during part of the performance of “Broccoli.”

At the end of the concert, he stayed on the ground and interacting with the audience to popular songs from various artists.

Audience member and economics sophomore Kevrin Justice said he enjoyed last year’s Frontier Fiesta headliner Rae Sremmurd but that this year’s performance was also really fun.

Music education sophomore Haley Hoffman said even though she did not attend last year’s performance she figured that this concert was more fun because she had heard there were problems with the speakers and sound last year.

“It was really fun,” Hoffman said. “He was so entertaining,”

[email protected]