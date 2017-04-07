BREAKING: Wichita State joins the American Athletic Conference

The American Athletic Conference voted unanimously on Friday morning to add the Wichita State Shockers to the league for the 2017-18 season, ESPN’s Brett McMurphy reported.

The Shockers announced that they’ve accepted the AAC’s invitation and will leave the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Shockers have had a consistent basketball program, making the NCAA men’s tournament for the last six years. Most notably, in 2013, they made it to the Final Four, where they dropped to Louisville 72-68.

In the 2017 tournament, Wichita State made it to the Round of 32 before falling to Kentucky, 65-62.

In Bleacher Report’s Super Early Top 25 Experts Poll for the 2017-18 season, Wichita State is placed at No. 6 nationally for basketball. The next and only AAC team to be listed is Cincinnati at No. 13.

The Shockers are expected to win the American next year.

Wichita State will join the AAC in every sport except football, as they do not have a football program. This puts the American at a 12-team basketball league.

[email protected]