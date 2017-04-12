BREAKING: Campus Vue resident dead by suicide

A UH student died by suicide Wednesday at the Campus Vue apartments, said the student’s pastor, Scott Neal, who was at Campus Vue with the student’s family.

The student was an 18-year-old freshman, Neal said. The student’s mother drove from Kingwood to the scene, Neal said. His father, on a business trip in California, was trying to get a flight to Houston.

“This young man was distressed,” said Neal, who said he knew the student well.

Neal said the last time the student had sent a text was Wednesday afternoon.

“He just struggled over the last several years,” Neal said. “His best friend, when he was 13, killed himself. He struggled with depression on and off.”

Five police cars and two medical examiner vans were parked outside the apartments.

Rebekah Sanders, an optometry graduate student, said she saw the police walking out with a gun in a plastic bag. “They put it in the trunk,” she said.

The police and Jasmine Hooks, a property manager of Campus Vue, declined to comment. Hooks said she will release a statement via email soon.

The Cougar has reached out to University of Houston spokespeople and the Houston Police Department for confirmation.

If you are experiencing despression or having suicidal thoughts, please make an appointment with Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 713-743-5454.