Thursday, April 13, 2017

Campus

BREAKING: Campus Vue resident dead by suicide

By April 12, 2017

A UH student died by suicide Wednesday at the Campus Vue apartments, said the student’s pastor, Scott Neal, who was at Campus Vue with the student’s family.

The student was an 18-year-old freshman, Neal said. The student’s mother drove from Kingwood to the scene, Neal said. His father, on a business trip in California, was trying to get a flight to Houston.

“This young man was distressed,” said Neal, who said he knew the student well.

Neal said the last time the student had sent a text was Wednesday afternoon.

“He just struggled over the last several years,” Neal said. “His best friend, when he was 13, killed himself. He struggled with depression on and off.”

Five police cars and two medical examiner vans were parked outside the apartments.

Rebekah Sanders, an optometry graduate student, said she saw the police walking out with a gun in a plastic bag. “They put it in the trunk,” she said.

The police and Jasmine Hooks, a property manager of Campus Vue, declined to comment. Hooks said she will release a statement via email soon.

The Cougar has reached out to University of Houston spokespeople and the Houston Police Department for confirmation.

[email protected]

If you are experiencing despression or having suicidal thoughts, please make an appointment with Counseling and Psychological Services by calling 713-743-5454.

    I want to say that I am so sorry that this occurred. I am a former student at University of Houston, and I want to say that something like this is tragic and should never occur. If someone is feeling depressed, dejected, and/or lonely, they need to know that they can reach out. For myself, I’ve had to learn (more so) to reach out over the last few years. I had lost my Father with whom I was very close and had an incredible relationship, and it was devastating and CRUSHING for a good while. So, I had to slow down and realize that I needed time to heal. I decided to take some time out from activities and the stresses of that experience where I could find myself again, and I sought psychological counseling at UH and elsewhere. So, I’ve been there, and I want to suggest to anyone else in this situation to REACH OUT.

    People do care about you. I didn’t realize that (as much) until my Loss happened to me. My life was wonderful one-moment and then, NEXT MOMENT, quite different. So, I do suggest for anyone to work to build that network around you where, if things like this do/does happen, then reach out to friends, family, or the school’s counseling system. If not there, then reach out to outside counselors. Please, do not choose to not go on. You leave more pain and suffering to those are who are left behind, who really cared more about you than you know.

    Thanks for hearing me and do be kind to people in that situation. I swear, until it happens to you, you just don’t know what they are going through. So, that is a word that I never knew as well until this situation to BE KIND and BE GENTLE TO YOURSELF when tragedies strike your life.

