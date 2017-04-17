UH announces founding director of engineering for new Katy campus

The University of Houston announced its founding director of engineering programs for the system’s new campus in Katy, according to an April 11 press release.

Phaneedra Kondapi, who developed the nation’s first subsea engineering program at UH, is returning to the University after serving as the director of subsea engineering at Texas A&M University for the last year.

“Dr. Kondapi was vital to developing the first subsea engineering program in the U.S. here at the Cullen College,” said Joseph Tedesco, dean of the Cullen College of Engineering, in the University’s press release.

Kondapi has spent more than 20 years managing engineering projects at Houston-based energy companies FMC Technologies and KBR Inc., according to the release.

The Cullen College of Engineering opened up two energy-based engineering classes at Houston Community College’s Northwest-Katy campus last fall to prepare for a new UH system campus in Katy. The new campus is set to open in 2018.

According to Houston Business Journal, the new 125-acre campus will be at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway – right in the heart of Houston’s Energy Corridor.

Kondapi will teach one of the five graduate-level engineering courses at HCC Northwest-Katy this fall.

