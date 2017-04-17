Light rail train crashes with car near Cougar Village 2

On Monday afternoon, a Houston METRORail train collided with a silver SUV on Wheeler avenue outside CV2. The train was heading south on the purple line toward MacGregor Park.

The driver of the car was driven away in an ambulance.

The front passenger side of the SUV completely caved in the crash, and the windshield shattered. The front end of the train was less damaged, but the front bumper was torn off.

Several UHPD and METRO Police cars, as well as a fire truck, were at the scene. The collision also caused the destruction of one of the train signals.

Jeff Wills, a passenger on the train, said he heard the driver honk the horn and slam on the breaks about fifty feet before they heard the impact.

“I looked to my left and just saw that car being dragged by the train,” Wills said, estimating that the train was going between 35 and 40 miles per hour.

The METRO Police sergeant at the scene declined to comment on the accident.

