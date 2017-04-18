Cougars, Bearkats head to Constellation Field

Coming off a 2-1 weekend against Memphis, the Cougars return to action Tuesday night as they travel to Constellation Field in Sugar Land to face Sam Houston State.

The game is the first of three the two teams will play as they battle for the Don Sanders Cup. This year marks the first season of the Don Sanders Cup, named for a longtime UH and SHSU fan who made a donation toward the new video board in 2016.

The Cougars enter the contest at 25-10 overall, tied for second in the American at 6-3. After struggling earlier in the season, the Houston offense has woken up recently, scoring 30 runs on 33 hits against the Tigers, including five home runs.

Freshman first baseman Lael Lockhart Jr. had his best series of his short Cougar career against the Tigers, going 8-for-18 (.444) with four double and 3 RBIs, while scoring seven runs. For this performance he was named to the American Weekly Honor Roll.

Freshman left-hander Brayson Hurdsman looks to get the start for the Cougars after giving up two runs on four hits in five innings last Tuesday. The St. George, Utah native is 2-0 with a 3.26 ERA in nine appearances this season.

The Bearkats enter the contest at 25-11, 13-2 in the Southland Conference. The 2016 Southland Conference Champions have hit a rough patch recently, dropping two straight to SFA.

The Bearkat offense is led by infielder Andrew Fregia. The right-handed sophomore leads SHSU with five home runs and 29 RBIs while hitting .345/.399/.554.

Tuesday’s game marks the 161st meeting between the two clubs, with the Cougars holding a slight edge, 81-79. The series with the Bearkats is the second-longest in Houston history, behind only Rice. Last season the two squads split the match-ups between them with each team winning at home.

Tuesday night’s match-up represents the first of two games the Cougars will play at Constellation Field this season, with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.

