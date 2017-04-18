Earth Week promotes sustainability with workshops, discussion

Members of the UH community can participate in events focused on recycling, sustainable farming, and environmentally friendly transportation through Sunday as UH celebrates Earth Week.

Workshops and activities throughout the week — including an on-site lesson in bicycle maintenance, a day spent tending to the UH Community Garden, and a farmer’s market at the Welcome Center Garage — will focus on promoting sustainable day-to-day practices and encourage collaboration within the community.

Wednesday

Bike Maintenance workshop

Noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Student Center Plaza

Bring your bike to the Student Center Plaza and learn how to perform basic bicycle maintenance and repairs. Attendees can enter for a chance to win a one-year membership to Houston B-Cycle, Houston’s bike-sharing program.

Thursday

Reuse/Repair: Sewing 101 Workshop

2 to 4:30 p.m. at the SC South Astrodome Room

A pair of jeans takes 2,800 gallons of water to produce, so learn basic sewing to repair clothes, toys, and blankets instead of buying new ones. Attendees will also have the chance to win a sewing kit and a recycled backpack rain cover.

Friday

Crafty Coogs

Noon to 2 p.m. at Moody Towers

These crafts will be made from salvaged items, and participants can learn which items can be recycled.

Farm to Work

3 to 4 p.m. at the Welcome Center Garage

The Farmer’s Market comes to campus with fresh and locally grown produce available for pickup and purchase. Visit their website to place an order in advance.

Sunday

Celebrating Earth Week at the Garden

9 a.m. to noon at the Campus Community Garden

Learn basic skills to grow and harvest your own produce. Volunteers will be weeding and harvesting produce grown over the winter.

[email protected]