Gallery: Cougars shine at Red & White Game

Senior Linebacker Cameron Doubenmier led the defense with six solo tackles, seven total tackles, and one sack. | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar The Cougars’ 230 rushing yards accounted for over two-thirds of the total yards (319). | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar Redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Allen took the majority of the snaps due to injuries down the depth chart. | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar Hundreds of fans turned out to catch a glimpse at what they can expect for the next season. | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar With redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Allen taking the majority of the snaps, senior Mason McClendon took the rest, throwing for 27 yards. | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar

University of Houston football wrapped up spring training in the annual Red & White Game on Saturday, giving Cougar fans their first glimpse into the next season.

The game featured a modified scoring system that pitted the offense (red team) and defense (white team) against each other. The system allowed the defense to score if they sacked the quarterback (3 points) or forced a turnover (3 points). The red team won the afternoon 51-33.

The ground game proved to be the most prolific area for the Cougars. Sophomore running back Patrick Carr led the team with one touchdown and 122 yards on 15 carries. Carr had to sit out last season after transferring from Colorado.

Coming from a season where quarterback Greg Ward Jr. accounted for 518 of the team’s 1,912 rushing yards, the Cougars will have to adjust to a more traditional run game behind a running back.

Junior running back Duke Catalon was expected to take the starting position, but he rushed for only six yards on two attempts on Saturday. Last season, Catalon battled concussions but led the team in rushing yards with 528.

Sophomore running back Josh Burrell was second on the team in rushing yards with 38 on seven attempts.

Meanwhile, sophomore running back Mulbah Car had a quiet day, rushing for only seven yards on four attempts. Last season as a freshman, Car saw some action, rushing for 208 yards.

Cougar fans didn’t get to see the competition for quarterback, as senior Kyle Postma and sophomore D’Eriq King both had to sit out with injuries.

Texas A&M transfer, redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Allen, received most of the snaps Saturday. He threw for 62 yards on 18 attempts. He started off his day on a sour note as the first play of the game saw his pass picked off by junior cornerback Jeremy Winchester. Allen later threw one more interception and a touchdown.

Head coach Major Applewhite has yet to name a starter but said that he will decide soon.

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary proved many skeptics wrong. In total, they picked up three interceptions, including a pick by junior defensive back Isaiah Johnson, who just recently switched from wide receiver.

The Red & White Game signals the end of spring practice, but the Cougars return to the gridiron Sept. 2 against UTSA.

