Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Crime

Student robbed in Cullen Oaks parking lot

By April 30, 2017

A UH student was allegedly robbed of her phone and backpack in the visitor’s parking area of Cullen Oaks Apartments early Sunday morning, according to a security alert from the University of Houston Police Department.

The student was getting out of her car in the visitor’s parking lot around 1:55 a.m. when another vehicle blocked her in, according to the alert.

The suspect, described as a skinny, 5-foot-8-inch black male in a gray hoodie, approached her brandishing a handgun. He demanded her phone and backpack before leaving the scene in a possibly tan car, according to the alert.

The student was unharmed, according to the alert.

According to the alert, UHPD was notified of the alleged robbery at approximately 2:45 a.m. via an email notification to a non-emergency account. A UHPD officer read the email around 8 a.m. and UHPD is continuing the investigation.

UHPD has not returned a request for comment.

[email protected]

