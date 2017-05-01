UT stabbing attack leaves one dead, several injured

One person was killed and three more were injured in an on-campus stabbing attack at the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon, according to a KXAN report.

Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet that three victims were being transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. A fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene. ATCEMS reported other victims with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the report, Gregory Gym was evacuated by authorities as of 2:10 p.m. and McCombs School of Business remains on lockdown.

The Austin Police Department, assisting the University of Texas Police Department, has one person in custody, according to the report.

