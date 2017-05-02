Star pitcher Romero to return from suspension

A nearly month-long suspension of ace left-handed pitcher Seth Romero has come to an end, according to Houston Vice President for Athletics Hunter Yurachek.

“Seth Romero has met all conditions required during the term of his suspension,” Yurachek said in a news release Monday. “He has been fully reinstated to the Houston Baseball program and will resume all baseball activities effectively immediately.”

Romero has missed his last four starts after receiving a suspension April 7 for a violation of team rules.

Before being suspended last month, Romero recorded a 3-3 record with a 3.05 ERA in seven starts. Romero had dominated competition all season by tallying a then-nation leading 76 strikeouts in his starts.

Baseball managed a 3-1 record in games that Romero, the perennial Friday night starter before his suspension, would have played in.

The West Columbia-native is a highly-touted major league prospect and has been projected to go in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft next month.

In his career as a Cougar, Romero has accumulated a 16-11 record with 281 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA.

The junior rejoins a pitching staff that ranks nationally at No. 18 in team ERA and No. 6 in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

There is no official word from the University regarding when Romero will return to the field again.

The team is preparing for a Tuesday match-up at Sam Houston State University and a weekend series against the co-conference leading University of Connecticut Huskies beginning on Friday.

[email protected]