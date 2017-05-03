Skip the crowds at these alternative study locations

Finals week has arrived and the MD Anderson Library is packed full of over-caffeinated, sleep deprived students who have lost all will to live. Finding a table is practically impossible and the building reeks of anxiety attacks, hopelessness and shattered dreams.

But fear not fellow students, we have compiled a list of the top five places to study on campus during finals week. Don’t worry, it won’t include the library.

The Architecture Library

Believe it or not, there’s more than one library on campus. The Jenkins Architecture and Art Library is just one of a few libraries around campus. Located on the first floor of the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture, it’s easy to get to and only a short walk from the Starbucks in the satellite. This library has phenomenal natural lighting, long tables and individual cubicles for all of your studying needs.

Bonus tip: This is where you should be getting your sources if you’re writing an essay for any art-related classes. If you’re unfamiliar with the library just ask anyone at the desk and they’ll be happy to help.

The Nook

The Nook may be crowded and it’s definitely not a secret, but it has to make the list. Worn-in leather sofas and armchairs paired with good music and better coffee — this place definitely has it all. My best advice is to get there early and stake your claim on a seat. Then proceed to waste your life away until your next final rolls around.

The Law Library

Another on-campus library you might not be familiar with is located in the University of Houston Law Center. For the most part, this library is only inhabited by law students — which is fairly obvious considering it’s full of detailed briefs on just about any major case ever. It may be a bit of a walk from your other classes but this library tends to be pretty quiet which is great for staying focused. If studying in a room full of future lawyers doesn’t get you motivated, I don’t know what will.

The Fountain

Now that the Cullen Fountain and Reflection Pool is finally up and running, it’s the perfect place to soak up some sun while studying for your finals. An ideal place to read or type up an essay, the Cullen Fountain is the nicest view on campus. Enjoy it while it lasts, ladies and gentlemen, we don’t know how long we’ll have it.

The Rec

I realize that working out while studying isn’t the most appealing thing in the world for most people, but go with me on this. Though your workout routine might not be as vigorous during finals, you don’t have to forgo the gym altogether. As we all know, working out produces endorphins that make you happy and give you energy — two things you desperately need during finals season. In the wise words of Elle Woods, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t,” except in this case “shooting your husband” is more like having a panic attack and mental breakdown, but you get the point.

