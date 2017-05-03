Finals playlist: Fight through Spring ’17

Yes, it’s that time of year again. No, not just the time for you to gauge your eyes out because this is probably the millionth time you have read that opening line. It’s time for finals to remind students they are still attending college and to force people around campus to try to cram a semester’s worth of work into the final week of school.

Don’t worry, because I’m going to give you the best-and-only tool you will need during this difficult time. I have come up with a solid finals playlist to help you through at least some of it. There are a lot of old school jams on here, but I promise you it won’t disappoint.

Song: B.O.B. Album: Stankonia (2000) We start off with one of my favorite songs of all time for studying during a late night. This fast-paced rap song shows Outkast in their prime. The album also features “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean,” so you might as download all of it and die happy. If you are having trouble staying awake just switch this song on and get ready to get that extra motivation you need.

Song: Free Bird Album: Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nerd (1973) Love studing and America? Well, look no further because you just found it in this song. Every bit of this nine-minute anthem is worth the listen during finals. The lyrics are great, but what carries the entire song is the guitar. At certain points, you will find yourself nodding your head to the several-minutes-long guitar solo — and wanting more. After your face has melted off from the awesomeness that is this rock song, pick it back up and keep studying; you’re not done yet.

Song: IV. Sweatpants Album: Because the Internet (2013) Childish Gambino, aka Donald Glover, has become a household name recently thanks to the critical success of the show “Atlanta” and his third album, “Awaken, My love!” “IV. Sweatpants” is from his sophomore album and deserves a listen. Fast-paced and a bit unexpected, this song takes you deep into the mind of one of the best and most diverse performers in history. You will be jamming away as you write line after line of your essay and dream of the days when you could just pretend like homework didn’t exist.

Song: Coming Home Album: Coming Home (2016) Have a boyfriend? Girlfriend? Wish you did? Well, this song is perfect for those who continue to interrupt your studying by stalking your crush’s Facebook or Twitter pages. In fact, anytime you want to take a break and daydream about the person you are probably unknowingly harassing, play this song and enjoy the smooth sounds of this Texas native.

Song: All Falls Down Album: The College Dropout (2004) I miss the old Kanye West and debate with myself constantly if he even existed before “The Life of Pablo.” Well the good news is that he did, and it was some of his best work ever. If you want to get your Kanye fix and don’t want to deal with the ego that comes with his latest album, then download this song and relive a hit from back in 2004 that is sure to keep you in a good mood.

Song: Burn One Down Album: Fight for Your Mind (1995) For those who like to relax while they study, this will be a good break from the rest of this fast-paced playlist. This mellow-yet-catchy tune will have you bobbing your head and leave you wanting to go to the highest mountaintop just to inhale nature in its purest form. Think of a mixture of Bob Marley and Jack Johnson and you can get a good picture of what this artist does best.