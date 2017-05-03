How to make your RA’s life easier during checkout

As students from each residence hall prepare to move out for the summer, there are a few things to keep in mind about checking out of the building.

In the spirit of open communication and transparency, here are some things to avoid if you want to make your checkout seamless and your resident adviser’s life is easier.

Staying longer than you should

For RAs, the only things worse than finals are residents who don’t leave right after their own finals. Please, for the love of God and all that is holy, check out of your building as soon as possible. RAs are people, too, and they want to get out of the building as soon as they can.

Why would you even want to stay here once you’re done with finals, anyway? Whenever I hear people entertaining the idea of staying a few days once finals are done with, the only reaction I have for them other than scary stories of what sheer boredom can do to a person is the “Deadpool” post-credits scene when he tells everyone to go home.

This isn’t to say that your RA doesn’t love you or doesn’t want to spend more time with you.

We have other duties in the building we need to fulfill that hing on the presence of other residents. We have kitchens to clean up and lounges to rearrange to make sure that the correct pieces of furniture are all in place.

Not paying attention to closing fliers

Honestly, moving out is a pretty straightforward process. You could probably even do it without attending a closing meeting.

All you have to do is pay attention to the handouts we give you and your roommates, and you’ll be golden. Don’t know how to defrost your fridge? Check the handouts. Not sure how exactly to move out? Check the handouts. The answer to your question isn’t on the handouts? Knock on your RA’s door.

The smoother your checkout process is, the more smoothly building closing goes. We want to make sure that you check out properly and are here for you to use as resources.

It’s better to ask a question of your RA than to think it’s a stupid question and keep it to yourself and then end up with a fine to your MyUH account because you checked out improperly because you didn’t want to ask any questions.

Forgetting to say good-bye to us!

Even though it may not always seem like it (especially during crunch time and finals), we love each and every one of you guys.

It really is a privilege to see the ways that we can help our residents through college through serving as a resource.

Personally, I can’t wait to come across some of my residents next year and see how their life has played out and what fantastic things are going on for them.

Speaking on behalf of all RAs, it really was a pleasure to work with each and every one of you. But please, be sure that your room is in the original state that you moved into when you leave.

Assistant photo editor Thomas Dwyer is a broadcast journalism sophomore and can be reached at [email protected]