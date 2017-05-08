Semester closes with social lecture and student exhibition

Congratulations, we made it to the end of the semester! If you’re looking for a study break this last week of finals, here are a few events on campus and around the city.

Tuesday

Hurricane Ike: Where We Stand

7 p.m. at The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby St.

Since hurricane season is creeping upon Houston and the Gulf Coast, The Heritage Society has invited Rice University engineering professor Philip Bedient to provide a lecture on how to prepare and understand the devastating effects of hurricanes similar to Ike and Rita. The lecture will take place at the traveling exhibition, “Tropical Impression: A Gulf Coast Hurricane Retrospective,” which contains several photographs and personal stories of individuals who were severely affected by Ike and Rita. The lecture and exhibition is open to the public, and will be displayed until June 24.

Wednesday

Social Justice Lecture

6 to 8 p.m. at the Student Center Theater

The Maconda Brown O’Conner Distinguished Lecture is premiering their series Speaking of Social Justice, featuring 2017 Pulitzer Prize winner of General Nonfiction and Harvard sociologist Matthew Desmond. Desmond is the author of “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” which provides a new perspective on poverty in America. Admission for the lecture is free, and a reception and book signing will take place at 7 pm.

Thursday

Spring 2017 Military and Veterans Chording Ceremony

5:30-8 p.m. at the UH Student Center Theater

UH is providing all graduating U.S. veterans, service members and commissioning cadets a chording ceremony to honor their hard work at the university and for serving our country. They will be given a patriotic chord of red, white and blue, which will be worn during the commencement ceremony on Friday. Graduates must RSVP, but it is free for the general public.

School of Art Senior Graphic Design Exhibition

6-10 p.m. at Ecclesia, 1100 Elder St.

Twenty-three graphic design seniors will be displaying their individual projects to art professionals and the public. Each projects will exhibit the future of graphic design, created with the students’ own interests and artistic talents. The professional preview takes place at 6 p.m. and is open to the public from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is free for everyone.

Friday

EaDo’s Playhouse adaptation of “Little Shop of Horrors”

8 p.m. at EaDo’s Playhouse, 2619 McKinney St.

If you are looking for something to attend after the commencement ceremony, the EaDo’s Playhouse — Houston’s newest arts venue — will be performing their re-adaptation of the 1982 Tony-nominated musical “Little Shop of Horrors.” Adapted from Roger Corman’s 1960’s film, the show contains a love triangle, a killer Venus fly-trap and many famous songs such as “Suddenly Seymour,” “Dentist” and “Feed Me.” Ticket pricing is $25, and the musical will be performed every Friday through Sunday until May 14. On Sundays, the showing is at 5 p.m.

