Troubled pitcher Romero dismissed from baseball team

After multiple incidents dating back to last season, left-handed pitcher Seth Romero has been dismissed from the program, head coach Todd Whitting announced Wednesday.

“Due to an event Tuesday, along with previous conduct detrimental to the team, Seth Romero has been removed from the Houston Baseball program,” Whitting said in a team news release.

Romero is a highly-touted prospect and was largely expected to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft next month. When the 21-year-old saw the field in 2017, he had a 4-5 record with a 3.51 ERA, including 85 strikeouts.

The junior was suspended previously in early April for failing a drug test and posing for a photo while holding a bong in full uniform, according to the Houston Chronicle. Romero was reinstated May 1 and appeared in two games before Wednesday’s dismissal.

Romero was also suspended for his first two starts of 2016 for failing to condition appropriately in practice.

“I appreciate Hunter Yurachek’s support of my decision for our program to move forward without Seth,” Whitting said. “We wish Seth and his family the best of luck as he embarks on the next phase of his life and baseball career. We are fully focused on our remaining schedule and the current members of our program.”

Baseball sits in a tie for second place in the American Athletic Conference standings. The Cougars trail conference-leader University of South Florida Bulls by one game with seven left in the season.

The team will travel to New Orleans this weekend for three games against the Tulane University Green Wave. The series will kick off Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

[email protected]