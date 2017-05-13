UH visitor robbed of black Mercedes at gunpoint

Shortly after midnight Saturday a UH visitor in a Cullen Oaks parking lot was robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint, according to a security alert sent to all students from the University of Houston Police Department.

According to the security alert, the visitor was waiting in the passenger seat of a parked black Mercedes car when the suspect approached at 12:16 a.m. brandishing a handgun. The suspect took the victim’s vehicle before fleeing southbound on Cullen behind a black Mustang, according to the alert.

The suspect is described in the alert as being a 5-foot-10-inch black male between the ages of 25 and 28 with a skinny build, short hair and no facial hair.

The victim was not physically injured in the robbery, according to the alert.

Cullen Oaks staff confirmed the robbery took place in one of the residence hall complex’s parking lots, rather than a garage, but refused further comment.

UHPD has not responded to a request for further details.

Just before 2 a.m. on April 30, a UH student was robbed of their cell phone and backpack in the Cullen Oaks visitor parking lot. The victim was getting out of their car when someone brandished a handgun and demanded the belongings before escaping.

It’s unknown whether the suspect in that robbery, described as a skinny 5-foot-8-inch black male wearing a gray sweatshirt, has been located or arrested.

