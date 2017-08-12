Spokesman: Khator condemns Charlottesville violence

Update – 9:15 a.m. Monday: UH President and Chancellor Renu Khator tweeted Monday morning that UH is dedicated to creating a learning environment that is free from hatred, bigotry, racism and sexism.

After a painful weekend, let's re-dedicate ourselves to creating a learning environment that is free from hatred, bigotry, racism, sexism. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 14, 2017

Original – 7:35 p.m. Saturday: A car smashed into group of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia on Saturday, killing one person and injuring at least two dozen others, according to the Associated Press.

University of Houston spokesman Michael Rosen told the Daily Cougar that UH President and System Chancellor Renu Khator did not have a prepared statement, but speaking on her behalf, he said she condemns the violence in the strongest terms.

Several hundred counter-protesters were marching when a silver Dodge Challenger careened toward the gathering, rear-ended another car and reversed through the crowd, the AP reports.

The driver was arrested, authorities said.

The disturbance began when white nationalists carried torches through the University of Virginia campus in a “pro-white demonstration,” according to the AP. The march led to violence Saturday morning when people broke into fistfights and threw water bottles, leaving at least eight people with injuries.

A Virginia State Police helicopter crash that killed the pilot and a passenger later in the afternoon was linked to the rally, though officials did not say how the crash was connected.

