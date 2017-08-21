BREAKING: Calhoun Lofts to be renamed

The University of Houston announced plans Monday to rename Calhoun Lofts, and on-campus residence for upperclassmen, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Executive Director for Media Relations Mike Rosen said the Lofts were initially named for the street on which they are located, but that they will be officially renamed University Lofts as soon as is practical.

Calhoun Road shares the name of John C. Calhoun, a secessionist who was vice president of the United States from 1825-1832. He owned slaves and called the practice a “positive good.”

“While the residence hall was not named in recognition of John C. Calhoun, in the wake of recent events, and out of sensitivity to our diverse student community the university has decided to change the name to University Lofts,” the University said in a statement.

Winni Zhang, president of the Student Government Association, said administration consulted her about the change Monday morning.

“I’m really glad to see that the University is doing this. We didn’t even have to approach them about it,” Zhang said. “I think now, more than ever, it’s important to change some of that culture, especially since we’re the second most diverse research university in the nation. I think that means we should be the leader in being proactive about these things, and not waiting for students to get upset about it.”

