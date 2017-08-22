Vehicle crashes through entrance of nearby Shell Station

An employee of the Shell gas station on the corner of Old Spanish Trail and Calhoun Road witnessed a gray Subaru SUV drive through the front doors of the store on Sunday.

Two Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash at 4529 Old Spanish Trail, the Shell gas station next to Ray’s BBQ Shack, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday morning, said Public Information Officer Victor Senties.

“Our officers got to the location and they spoke with the female driver,” Senties said. “She told officers that she was backing out of her parking space and was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene. The impact caused her to drive into the store.”

Senties said the vehicle that allegedly struck the woman’s SUV was only described to police a a white Dodge truck.

Officers discovered the female driver possessed an invalid driver’s license during their investigation, Senties said. She was detained and charged with possession of an invalid license.

Senties said the patrol officers usually take the initial report and pass it on to investigators in the appropriate division, in this case the Vehicular Crimes division.

“If she’s claiming there’s another vehicle that struck her and fled the scene, and evidence from the scene would support that, then obviously there would be a follow up investigation on it,” Senties said.

Employees of the gas station declined to comment on the incident.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

