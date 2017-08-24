BREAKING: Cage Rage cancelled in preparation for Harvey

Cougar football’s annual preseason pep rally Cage Rage has been cancelled due to the potential for inclement weather, according to a Houston Athletics news release.

The event was originally scheduled to take place inside TDECU Stadium on Friday night. With Tropical Storm Harvey strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico, University officials want to take no chances with the safety of fans and players.

Harvey is scheduled to make landfall on the Texas coast Friday night and bring torrential downpours to the Houston area well into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The team is scheduled to open the season Sept. 2 in San Antonio against the UTSA Roadrunners. For now, the game is slated to be played as scheduled.

Follow The Cougar on twitter and Facebook to receive the latest University updates amid the unpredictable weather.

[email protected]