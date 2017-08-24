BREAKING: Campus will close Friday, Saturday

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.: Residential facilities will remain open to students, and Moody Towers Dining Hall will be open, though the hours are yet to be determined, according to the University’s Facebook page.

1:02 p.m.: The University of Houston will close 1 p.m. Friday due to Hurricane Harvey, according to a tweet from UH President and Chancellor Renu Khator.

No classes will be held Friday afternoon or Saturday. Residence halls and some dining options will be open, according to an alert sent to students.

All events and academic functions planned after 1 p.m. Friday through Saturday, including Cage Rage, are also canceled.

UH campus will close tomorrow at 1pm…no classes Fri afternoon & Sat. Residences+some dining options will be open. Updates on UH Alert. — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 24, 2017

