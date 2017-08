BREAKING: UH closed Tuesday and Wednesday

President Renu Khator announced on Twitter Sunday that the University will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the continuing rains from Hurricane Harvey.

Closing UH Tuesday and Wednesday. More rains to come…stay safe! — Renu Khator (@UHpres) August 27, 2017

UH had previously been announced to be closed Monday, but the closure was extended.

