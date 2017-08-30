Emails from administration include financial aid, re-opening details

Daily update emails to the UH Community began Tuesday as the University prepares for a re-opening next Tuesday.

The emails, sent Tuesday and Wednesday, detail information regarding financial aid, updated payment and drop deadlines, on-campus donation drives and housing.

Wednesday’s update states that the University is in “relatively good shape” and is on schedule to resume operations Tuesday. Until then, the email states, only authorized personnel and student residents already on campus are allowed.

Residential students not currently on campus will receive information on returning soon.

Students financially impacted by Hurricane Harvey will have the option to request additional financial aid for the fall semester beginning Thursday. A link to the Financial Reconsideration Appeal form will be included in Thursday’s update, according to Wednesday’s email.

Students impacted by the disaster who seek additional time to pay tuition should email [email protected], according to the emails. Replies should be expected after the University reopens on Tuesday.

According to the email, new University deadlines and due dates are as follows:

Last Day to Add: Tuesday, Sept. 5

University’s Official Reporting Day (ORD): Friday, Sept. 8

Last Day to Drop without a grade: Friday, Sept. 8

Last Day to Drop with a W: Tuesday, Oct. 31 (no change)

Last Day to Submit Residency Application and Documents: Friday, Sept. 8

Last Day to Arrange a Payment Plan: Friday, Sept. 8

Last Day to Enroll in an Emergency Payment Plan: Friday, Sept. 8

Due Date for the second payment installment has been extended to Monday, Oct. 16.

The Center for Student Involvement will begin coordinating donation drives for affected members of the UH community once campus re-opens, the email states. Anyone wishing to make monetary donations is advised to do so through the UH Cougar Emergency Fund and the American Red Cross.

Some students have reported receiving emails from professors stating that some online assignments were still due during the days the University has canceled class.

Student Government Association President Winni Zhang tweeted Wednesday afternoon that students are not responsible for turning in assignments during the University closure.

Faculty has been alerted that students are NOT responsible for the assignments due DURING the period UH was closed. — Winni Zhang (@UHSGA_Pres) August 30, 2017

Mike Rosen, a UH spokesperson, confirmed this flexibility as the request of UH Provost Paula Myrick Short. His interpretation is that students will not face consequences for assignments not turned in during the closure, Rosen said.

“We will be flexible with all work due during the time we are closed,” Short said, according to Rosen, “and faculty will work with their classes to adjust assignment due dates.”

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to email [email protected] with additional questions or visit the University’s FAQ on Hurricane Harvey Relief.

