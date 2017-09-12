Man on the Street: Students share Harvey experiences

“It’s just been going out and trying to help everybody else,” said human resource management junior Natalia Johnson, who was forced to evacuate but returned to an undamaged house. “Water did get into my house,” said electrical engineering freshman Evelyn Rivera, who evacuated to her Aunt’s house. “We have to fix the walls.” “There’s a creek that runs behind my house,” said mechanical engineering sophomore Laura Malcotti. “It empties into the reservoir, which got so full that the creek stopped flowing. It turned into a lake.” “My whole street was like a river. It was crazy,” said accounting senior Drake Pechous. “I’ve been volunteering at shelters, trying to make whatever impact I can as a student.” “My street never floods,” said biology sophomore Dinet Yusuf. “This is the first time it’s ever flooded. Everyone was freaking out.”

Houston was devastated by the worst flooding to hit Houston in late August as Hurricane Harvey slammed the coast and shattered flood records.

The University of Houston canceled all classes after 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. Category 4 Hurricane Harvey made landfall that night. By Saturday morning, Harvey had calmed to a Category 2, before slowing to a Category 1 hurricane Sunday.

However, the following days brought disastrous flooding to Houston and UH.

Houston suffered as much as $75 billion in damages, according to estimates by Moody’s Analytics and Enki Research. Ed Emmett, the director of the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, estimated that more than 30,000 houses were destroyed in the storm, according to coverage by ABC.

