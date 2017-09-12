Goalkeeper Estopare headlines weekend soccer honors

After a weekend that saw the Cougars remain undefeated at home, three players have received honors from the American Athletic Conference.

Junior Rachel Estopare has been named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Week after an impressive weekend performance against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles and Lamar Cardinals. Estopare is credited with 18 saves and recorded her second shutout of the season in a double overtime game against Lamar.

“We had a rough outing on Monday and we talked about it after the game,” said assistant coach Blair Quinn in a news release. “We recommitted to training and (Estopare) had a great week of training. She played really good on Friday and really well again on Sunday. It stemmed from refocusing after a rough game. She did a great job this weekend.”

Two Cougars have also been named to the Week 4 Honor List: senior defender Kelsey Thein, who got two assists Friday against Southern Miss, and freshman midfielder Mia Brascia, who scored her first collegiate goal and led the Cougars in shots Friday.

The Cougars will travel to New Mexico this weekend to face the University of New Mexico Friday and New Mexico State University Sunday.

