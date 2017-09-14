Homecoming game, USF away match flipped due to Irma

Two conference matches scheduled for mid-season, including UH’s Homecoming game, have been swapped due to the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on schools across the nation, team spokesman David Bassity said in a news release today.

Hurricane Irma ripped through the southeastern part of the United States, leaving behind a path of power outages, debris and flooding all over Florida. The storm has affected many in the state, including USF, which still has a football season ahead and is now changing its schedule to accommodate for the storm.

Houston’s Oct. 28 homecoming game against ECU has been rescheduled and will be played Nov. 4. It’s swapping places with a USF game, which will now be played Oct. 28 in Tampa, Florida, Bassity said.

All tickets for the the originally scheduled ECU game will be honored on Nov. 4, according to the news release. Students and staff will have to readjust plans for Homecoming week events, currently scheduled for Oct. 23-28, to accommodate the new date for the Homecoming game.

Memphis’ match at UCF and USF at UConn were also postponed from their original Sept. 9 dates.

The schedule changes will allow all AAC schools to play a full eight-game conference schedule.

