Car crash on campus still under investigation, police say

A car crash occurred on campus at the intersection of Texas Spur 5 and University Boulevard where one car was flipped on its side at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Both drivers involved in the collision declined to comment.

Patty Weiser, a friend of one of the drivers, said one of the drivers ran a red light and t-boned the other, but no one knows which one ran the light. It is unknown whether Weiser was in the car at the the time of the collision.

“They both said they had a green light,” Weiser said.

Police declined to comment on anything, except that the crash is still under investigation.

Weiser said no one was hurt in the crash.

Mechanical engineering junior Ryan Hogan was on site and said it was undetermined whose fault it was because officials are having difficulty finding traffic camera footage.

“They need more cameras on campus,” Hogan said.

