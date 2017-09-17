Student tickets for Texas Tech game sell out in two hours

In two hours, all 5,024 student tickets allotted for UH’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday were claimed via the Athletics website. This comes one week after all the student tickets for UH’s game against the Rice Owls were claimed in less than a day.

As was the case with the Rice game, 1,000 additional tickets are available to be picked up at the Houston Athletics Ticket Office at TDECU Stadium at 9 a.m. Monday. A Cougar Card is required to pick up a student ticket. Because the student section is sold out, these tickets are for the reserved area in the 300 level of the stadium.

Earlier it was reported that students hoping to attend the Texas Tech game would have to buy an ordinary ticket in order to attend the game. But “due to overwhelming demand,” Athletics added the extra 1,000 tickets.

Each student is allowed a maximum of one ticket each game.

The 2-0 Cougars face the Red Raiders at 11 a.m. Saturday at TDECU Stadium.

[email protected]