Constitution Day, career fair highlight week’s events

This week’s events include an inspiring talk from a young entrepreneur, the Moores Opera Center’s season opening, a Constitution Day Celebration and University Career Service’s fall career and internship fair.

Tuesday

Chronicles of a Young Entrepreneur

Student Theater in Student Center South

Noon to 1 p.m.

Aaron Paxton Arnold, CEO of MusicIsMyBusiness, is an entrepreneur who successfully started his own music business before he turned 30. He will be speaking in the Student Center South about overcoming fear and failure and how to become successful. The event is free for members of the UH community, and those interested can RSVP for the event on Facebook.

What’s Opera, Duck?

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk St.

7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Moores School of Music is opening its Opera Center’s season with a cabaret event hosted by director Buck Ross. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door.

Wednesday

Constitution Day Celebration

Student Center South

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UH is celebrating Constitution Day at the Student Center tables with cake, education about the Texas constitutional election in November and opportunities to relate current events and the Constitution. Give your opinion on big questions relating to the First Amendment by adding a sticky note to the bulletin board.

University Career Services Fall 2017 Career and Internship Fair

Houston Room, Student Center South

1 to 4 p.m.

UCS is hosting a career fair open to all students in the UH System as well as UH alumni. Attendees must dress professionally, have a UH ID or their Peoplesoft number and bring several copies of their resumes.

Thursday

UH Energy Symposium – Electric Power: Going Off the Grid

Houston Room, Student Center South

5:30 to 7 p.m.

UH Energy is hosting another panel discussion in its Energy Symposium Series, this time focusing on the challenges facing the energy grid and the future of energy in America. The event is free, and those interested should RSVP.

[email protected]