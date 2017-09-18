Gallery: Cougars halt flight of lifeless Owls by second half

The Cougars came on the field ready to defend their title against the Owls after a tough-fought week one victory over the Arizona Wildcats. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Defense was the name of the game for the Cougars as several players showed up big against the Owls and held them to just three points. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Kyle Allen was almost perfect on the night, completing 31 of 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Matthew Adams led all Cougar defenders with 11 tackles. He was all over the field and was a mainstay in the Cougars’ defense Saturday night. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The offense was able to continuously move the sticks with the help of senior wide receiver Linell Bonner, who corralled 132 passing yards. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar Ed Oliver continued his All-American season with a stellar performance that saw him add six tackles and a forced fumble against the Owls. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar The Cougars celebrated early Saturday night after going up by 38 point by halftime. Most of the starters were pulled by the beginning of the third quarter. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

The Cougars dominated the Rice Owls on both sides of the ball in a 38-3 victory Saturday night to bring Houston’s record to 2-0 to start their season.

Both Houston teams fought for the Bayou Bucket trophy, a staple for the cross-town rivalry for many years. The Cougars earned their 30th victory in the series since the trophy’s inception in 1971.

Above are some of our best images from Saturday night.

