BREAKING: Student found dead by suicide at Agnes Arnold Hall
September 20, 2017
A student was found dead by suicide Wednesday morning in the outside basement of Agnes Arnold Hall.
“It happened sometime between close of business yesterday and 7 a.m.,” said University spokesperson Mike Rosen, who confirmed they were a student.
Five UHPD officers were at the scene preventing passersby from looking at the scene.
“I don’t know exactly what happened — just saw blood. I think it’s still under investigation,” said political science freshman Brittney Grimm.
Classes on other floors of Agnes Arnold Hall, which is 6 stories tall, continued without issue, multiple students said.
HPD declined to comment.
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.