Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Campus

BREAKING: Student found dead by suicide at Agnes Arnold Hall

By , September 20, 2017

Police were not allowing anyone on the scene. | Jennifer Gonzales/The Cougar

A student was found dead by suicide Wednesday morning in the outside basement of Agnes Arnold Hall.

“It happened sometime between close of business yesterday and 7 a.m.,” said University spokesperson Mike Rosen, who confirmed they were a student.

Five UHPD officers were at the scene preventing passersby from looking at the scene.

“I don’t know exactly what happened — just saw blood. I think it’s still under investigation,” said  political science freshman Brittney Grimm.

Classes on other floors of Agnes Arnold Hall, which is 6 stories tall, continued without issue, multiple students said.

HPD declined to comment.

The number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

[email protected]


