Women’s soccer opens conference play with victory over Tulsa

The Cougars’ women’s soccer team returned to action Thursday at Tulsa University in Tulsa, Okla. as they opened conference play with a 3-1 win, improving the Cougar’s record to 5-3-1 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.

The Cougars started quickly, opening the score in the 7th minute. Senior midfielder Selena Peters scored her fifth goal of the season from four yards out after a few quick passes from senior midfielder Hannah Dauzat and sophomore forward Madison Soileau — both credited with an assist. The Cougars scored again in the 61st minute after a pass from freshman forward Jazmin Grant to sophomore forward Kaitlyn Wild, scoring from one yard out.

The Golden Hurricanes pulled one back in the 78th minute after winning a corner; junior goalkeeper Estopare parried away a shot to junior defender Dannielle Hoover, who headed it in.

The Cougars closed the game, scoring one last time in the 82nd minute off a corner kick; Peters secured a brace after heading in the ball off the kick by Soileau. Soileau had two assists on the game, giving her five on the season.

Tulsa came into the game needing a win to kick-start conference play after beginning the season with a 2-2-1 record. The Cougars made sure that didn’t happen. Houston looked strong in the game — going forward with vigor, continuously pounding the backline of the Golden Hurricanes and limiting Tulsa going back on defense.

Estopare, averaging six saves a game, had to make only four saves during the game thanks to the Cougars keeping the Golden Hurricanes to only 14 shots.

“An early goal helped us to calm down and play,” said head coach Diego Bocanegra after the game. “We are excited that we started conference with a win, but we have a long way to go.”

The Cougars travel to Memphis on Sunday to take on 6-3-1 Memphis Tigers. Memphis opened conference play against SMU, going into double overtime and tying 3-3. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

